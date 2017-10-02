About this strain
Afgooey is a potent indica marijuana strain strain that is believed to descend from an Afghani indica and Maui Haze. Afgooey features some uplifting and creative qualities, but this strain also delivers relaxing and sleepy effects alongside its earthy pine flavor. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgooey may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.
Afgooey effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
