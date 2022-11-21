Alpine Vapor® is an award-winning California legacy brand. In 2013 we were among the first in the world to perfect cannabis distillation and bring high potency cannabis vape cartridges to market. From years as a top brand in the California cannabis industry, we’ve pioneered a number of craft extraction techniques.



Live Resin Infused

We invented a new way to separate live resin terpenes from real cannabis resin that preserves the full spectrum of the plant’s aroma. The result is a cartridge with a top tier cannabis flavor that creates a delicious, true-to-strain vape experience.



All of our terpenes are isolated from real craft cannabis grown by artisan farmers in the Emerald Triangle of Northern California. We combine these terpenes with Delta 8 THC, HHC, THC-O, and other hemp cannabinoids to create our Live Resin Infused line of vape products.