About this product
Lemon Cherry OG | Indica | Delta 8 | 1.0g | Live Resin Infused Vape Cartridge
OG Kush Phenotype
Flavor: Diesel, Cherry, Lemon, and Pine
Effects: Euphoric, Social, and Sleepy
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, limonene, and Beta-caryophyllene
Minor Terpenes: Linalool, Pinene, and Humulene
Lemon Cherry OG is a gassy hybrid from the OG Kush family, the exact lineage of which is a mystery. It packs a powerful punch with its heavy diesel, motor oil, and fruity cherry flavor. The effects can be slow to start but after a few minutes, a heavy yet uplifting and social euphoria sets in. As it peaks it turns very sleepy, making this the ideal night time strain.
Alpine Live Resin Infused cartridges capture the essence of craft cannabis taste at its finest.
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion.
We qualify only the most delicious flavors and complex aromas for our Pure Live Resin Infusions.
About this brand
Alpine Vapor Hemp
Alpine Vapor® is an award-winning California legacy brand. In 2013 we were among the first in the world to perfect cannabis distillation and bring high potency cannabis vape cartridges to market. From years as a top brand in the California cannabis industry, we’ve pioneered a number of craft extraction techniques.
Live Resin Infused
We invented a new way to separate live resin terpenes from real cannabis resin that preserves the full spectrum of the plant’s aroma. The result is a cartridge with a top tier cannabis flavor that creates a delicious, true-to-strain vape experience.
All of our terpenes are isolated from real craft cannabis grown by artisan farmers in the Emerald Triangle of Northern California. We combine these terpenes with Delta 8 THC, HHC, THC-O, and other hemp cannabinoids to create our Live Resin Infused line of vape products.
