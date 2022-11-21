About this product
Strawberry Coolada | Sativa | Delta 8 | 1.0g | Live Resin Infused Vape Cartridge
Strawberry Streusel X Melonade
Flavor: Strawberries and Cream, Sparkling Lemonade, and Pine
Effects: Uplifting, Happy, and Creative
Dominant Terpenes: Geraniol and Limonene
Minor Terpenes: Carene and Beta-caryophyllene
Strawberry Coolada is a bright and refreshing sativa dominant hybrid of Strawberry Streusel X Melonade. The unmistakable flavor of strawberries takes center stage with notes of coconut cream pie and sparkling herbal lemonade. The effects are uplifting and inspired with a genuine sense of giddiness that tingles from head to toe.
Alpine Live Resin Infused cartridges capture the essence of craft cannabis taste at its finest.
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion.
We qualify only the most delicious flavors and complex aromas for our Pure Live Resin Infusions.
Alpine Vapor Hemp
Alpine Vapor® is an award-winning California legacy brand. In 2013 we were among the first in the world to perfect cannabis distillation and bring high potency cannabis vape cartridges to market. From years as a top brand in the California cannabis industry, we’ve pioneered a number of craft extraction techniques.
Live Resin Infused
We invented a new way to separate live resin terpenes from real cannabis resin that preserves the full spectrum of the plant’s aroma. The result is a cartridge with a top tier cannabis flavor that creates a delicious, true-to-strain vape experience.
All of our terpenes are isolated from real craft cannabis grown by artisan farmers in the Emerald Triangle of Northern California. We combine these terpenes with Delta 8 THC, HHC, THC-O, and other hemp cannabinoids to create our Live Resin Infused line of vape products.
