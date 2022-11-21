About this product
Venom OG | Indica | Delta 8 | 1.0g | Live Resin Infused Vape Cartridge
Poison OG X Rare Dankness #1
Flavor: A blend of Caramel, Roasted Coffee, Lemon, and Diesel
Effects: Relaxed, Clarity, and Sleepy
Dominant Terpenes: Mycene and Pinene
Minor Terpenes: Linalool and Limonene
Venom OG is an indica dominant hybrid cross of Poison OG X Rare Dankness #1. This strain is cultivated for its strong OG effects and exceptional resin content due to its enlarged resin glands passed down from its Durban Poison heritage. Smooth kush flavors coat the mouth with notes of caramel, forest pine, lemon, and diesel. The effects produce full body relaxation with a sense of elevated clarity. After it peaks, it turns sedative due to its high myrcene content, making this an ideal night time strain.
Alpine Live Resin Infused cartridges capture the essence of craft cannabis taste at its finest.
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion.
We qualify only the most delicious flavors and complex aromas for our Pure Live Resin Infusions.
Alpine Live Resin Infused cartridges capture the essence of craft cannabis taste at its finest.
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion.
We qualify only the most delicious flavors and complex aromas for our Pure Live Resin Infusions.
About this brand
Alpine Vapor Hemp
Alpine Vapor® is an award-winning California legacy brand. In 2013 we were among the first in the world to perfect cannabis distillation and bring high potency cannabis vape cartridges to market. From years as a top brand in the California cannabis industry, we’ve pioneered a number of craft extraction techniques.
Live Resin Infused
We invented a new way to separate live resin terpenes from real cannabis resin that preserves the full spectrum of the plant’s aroma. The result is a cartridge with a top tier cannabis flavor that creates a delicious, true-to-strain vape experience.
All of our terpenes are isolated from real craft cannabis grown by artisan farmers in the Emerald Triangle of Northern California. We combine these terpenes with Delta 8 THC, HHC, THC-O, and other hemp cannabinoids to create our Live Resin Infused line of vape products.
