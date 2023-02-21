Alpine Vapor Hemp was founded by Alpine Vapor, an award-winning California legacy brand, which started off as a 2013 passion project.



Our flavorings, terpenes and flavonoids, make use of real craft cannabis, all grown by the artisan legacy farmers that we personally collaborate with. We also make sure to use the real deal -- only fresh flower -- for our terpenes. All of the flavors you taste in one hit? That's our 100% organic, pure-flower terpene extract!



Our cannabinoids are derived from fresh organic hemp, and we utilize them shortly after extraction so you get maximum potency in every puff.



We've pioneered a number of craft extraction techniques, with the end live resin terpenes being carefully matched with fresh and potent hemp cannabinoids. This brings to you our top-shelf Live Resin Infused products.



We have also stuck to our philosophy that your best experience comes from our small, incremental improvements made to every step of the process. All of this guarantees that you can enjoy a delicious, true- to-strain experience with our high quality vape products!

