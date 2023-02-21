About this product
Alpine Vapor Hemp's Strawberry Coolada brings out tingles from your head to toe. All packed into today's best-tasting HHC carts! Take yourself on a flavor trip with these HHC carts. Check it out now!
Effects: Uplifting, Happy, and Creative
Benefits: Serotonin boost to regulate learning and appetite. Combats chronic pain.
Use For: Uplift and inspire yourself. Feel a genuine sense of giddiness all over.
Duration: Effects 1-3 hours. Lasts 3-8 hours.
Blend: Strawberry Streusel, Melonade
Flavor: Strawberries and Cream, Sparkling Lemonade, and Pine
Dominant Terpenes: Geraniol and Limonene
Minor Terpenes: Carene and Beta-caryophyllene
Specifications:
1.0g
HHC
Sativa
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion*
*100% organic top-shelf taste
*Terpenes are distilled from live resin
Alpine Vapor (Hemp). From the pioneers of high quality vapes and California's award-winning legacy brand. We provide you with only the best tasting and most potent HHC carts.
Effects: Uplifting, Happy, and Creative
Benefits: Serotonin boost to regulate learning and appetite. Combats chronic pain.
Use For: Uplift and inspire yourself. Feel a genuine sense of giddiness all over.
Duration: Effects 1-3 hours. Lasts 3-8 hours.
Blend: Strawberry Streusel, Melonade
Flavor: Strawberries and Cream, Sparkling Lemonade, and Pine
Dominant Terpenes: Geraniol and Limonene
Minor Terpenes: Carene and Beta-caryophyllene
Specifications:
1.0g
HHC
Sativa
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion*
*100% organic top-shelf taste
*Terpenes are distilled from live resin
Alpine Vapor (Hemp). From the pioneers of high quality vapes and California's award-winning legacy brand. We provide you with only the best tasting and most potent HHC carts.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Alpine Vapor Hemp
Alpine Vapor Hemp was founded by Alpine Vapor, an award-winning California legacy brand, which started off as a 2013 passion project.
Our flavorings, terpenes and flavonoids, make use of real craft cannabis, all grown by the artisan legacy farmers that we personally collaborate with. We also make sure to use the real deal -- only fresh flower -- for our terpenes. All of the flavors you taste in one hit? That's our 100% organic, pure-flower terpene extract!
Our cannabinoids are derived from fresh organic hemp, and we utilize them shortly after extraction so you get maximum potency in every puff.
We've pioneered a number of craft extraction techniques, with the end live resin terpenes being carefully matched with fresh and potent hemp cannabinoids. This brings to you our top-shelf Live Resin Infused products.
We have also stuck to our philosophy that your best experience comes from our small, incremental improvements made to every step of the process. All of this guarantees that you can enjoy a delicious, true- to-strain experience with our high quality vape products!
Our flavorings, terpenes and flavonoids, make use of real craft cannabis, all grown by the artisan legacy farmers that we personally collaborate with. We also make sure to use the real deal -- only fresh flower -- for our terpenes. All of the flavors you taste in one hit? That's our 100% organic, pure-flower terpene extract!
Our cannabinoids are derived from fresh organic hemp, and we utilize them shortly after extraction so you get maximum potency in every puff.
We've pioneered a number of craft extraction techniques, with the end live resin terpenes being carefully matched with fresh and potent hemp cannabinoids. This brings to you our top-shelf Live Resin Infused products.
We have also stuck to our philosophy that your best experience comes from our small, incremental improvements made to every step of the process. All of this guarantees that you can enjoy a delicious, true- to-strain experience with our high quality vape products!