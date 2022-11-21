About this product
Super Lemon Haze | Sativa | Delta 8 | 1.0g | Live Resin Infused Vape Cartridge
Lemon Skunk X Super Silver Haze
Flavor: Lemon Candy, Forest Pine, and Spearmint
Effects: Aroused, Creative, and Euphoric
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Carene, and Ocimene
Minor Terpenes: Beta-caryophyllene and Myrcene
Super Lemon Haze is an award-winning sativa dominant blend of Lemon Skunk X Super Silver Haze. With a lemon and pine front and a sweet minty finsh, this strain makes for the perfect anytime vape. The effects are uplifting, creative, and potent. The mind soars to greater heights with every puff. Keep it light to arouse the mind while staying productive or socializing. Take a few more puffs for deep and transformative introspection.
Alpine Live Resin Infused cartridges capture the essence of craft cannabis taste at its finest.
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion.
We qualify only the most delicious flavors and complex aromas for our Pure Live Resin Infusions.
About this brand
Alpine Vapor Hemp
Alpine Vapor® is an award-winning California legacy brand. In 2013 we were among the first in the world to perfect cannabis distillation and bring high potency cannabis vape cartridges to market. From years as a top brand in the California cannabis industry, we’ve pioneered a number of craft extraction techniques.
Live Resin Infused
We invented a new way to separate live resin terpenes from real cannabis resin that preserves the full spectrum of the plant’s aroma. The result is a cartridge with a top tier cannabis flavor that creates a delicious, true-to-strain vape experience.
All of our terpenes are isolated from real craft cannabis grown by artisan farmers in the Emerald Triangle of Northern California. We combine these terpenes with Delta 8 THC, HHC, THC-O, and other hemp cannabinoids to create our Live Resin Infused line of vape products.
