About this product

Blue Dream is a classic sativa-leaning cultivar originating from the mountains of Santa Cruz, California. The pedigree of this strain is comprised of DJ Short Blueberry and Super Silver Haze from the legendary Greenhouse Seed Company of Holland. It became one of the most popular strains in California cannabis cultivation for over a decade. Brilliant lime green buds, with bright orange hairs, are complemented by a generous layer of frosty white resin glands easily visible to the naked eye. Her raw scent has hints of pine, sandalwood and blackberry current shifting slightly to blueberry pie. When smoked she exudes flavors of sweet creamy earthy conifer clove and mixed berry. The high comes on rapidly, is pleasant and uplifting but not overwhelming. Some users report a slight feeling of euphoria. Overall it is calm and manageable, would be greatly enjoyed by someone looking for a great productive daytime smoke.