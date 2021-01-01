Loading…
Logo for the brand Alpine Vapor

Alpine Vapor

Do Si Dos - Alpine Vapor - Premium Cannabis Flower

About this product

Do Si Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with a slight oral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side. Enjoy a heavy, in-your-face buzz that melts over the body.

Available in 3.5g jars.
