About this product

Do Si Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with a slight oral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side. Enjoy a heavy, in-your-face buzz that melts over the body.



Available in 3.5g jars.