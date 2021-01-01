About this product

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The strain has an instantly recognizable, spicy-peppery terpene profile. The uplifting effects are great for high-stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.