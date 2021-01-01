About this product
Premium Cannabis Oil is a return to Alpine’s natural roots. Each batch is handcrafted with sun-grown cannabis distilled by a solvent-free process. The result is pure and potent oil that’s rich with terpenes and bursting with natural flavor.
Alpine Premium Cannabis Oil Cartridges are compatible with any 510-thread battery and have been tested at 72%+ THC, making them the perfect choice for anybody who doesn’t want to sacrifice potency for convenience.
Indica | May the force flow through you.
About this brand
Alpine Vapor
The Alpine Mission
The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™.
Quality & Safety
All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.
