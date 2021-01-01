Altai
Bittersweet Dark Bon Bon
About this product
PRODUCT INFO
72% dark chocolate creates the ultimate treat for a classic chocolate lover. Pure, bittersweet dark chocolate is blended with milk and cream for the perfect velvety chocolate flavor.
INGREDIENTS
Bittersweet chocolate, cream, milk
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
10mg THC / 25mg THC
ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Gluten-free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!