Logo for the brand Altai

Altai

Bittersweet Dark Bon Bon

About this product

PRODUCT INFO
72% dark chocolate creates the ultimate treat for a classic chocolate lover. Pure, bittersweet dark chocolate is blended with milk and cream for the perfect velvety chocolate flavor.

INGREDIENTS
Bittersweet chocolate, cream, milk

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
10mg THC / 25mg THC

ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Gluten-free
