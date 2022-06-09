Dulce De Leche Bon Bons are a perfectly balanced confection with an utterly indulgent filling. The Dulce De Leche filling begins with condensed milk, caramelized slowly over four hours, then blended with oven-roasted white chocolate. This rich mixture is fused with cream, sugar and Tahitian vanilla and cast in a silky dark chocolate shell. Known for its flavor, these Bon Bons were declared the “Best Edible” in 2015 from the HempCon San Jose Festival. 10mg per piece, 60mg total.