  • Single Source - True to Strain - Fresh Frozen - Live Resin
  • It doesn't smell like trim run, because it's not! Top shelf dabs for bottom shelf prices
  • Do you buy edibles? Our live resin FECO is the most milligrams of THC for your dollar!
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Altered Alchemy

Altered Alchemy

Do it for the terps!
All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

7 products
Product image for 1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Alien Rock Candy - Altered J's
Pre-rolls
1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Alien Rock Candy - Altered J's
by Altered Alchemy
Product image for 1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Banana Cooler - Altered J's
Pre-rolls
1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Banana Cooler - Altered J's
by Altered Alchemy
Product image for 1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Brunch Burger - Altered J's
Pre-rolls
1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Brunch Burger - Altered J's
by Altered Alchemy
Product image for 1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Goldilocks - Altered J's
Pre-rolls
1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Goldilocks - Altered J's
by Altered Alchemy
Product image for 1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Pink Panther - Altered J's
Pre-rolls
1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Pink Panther - Altered J's
by Altered Alchemy
Product image for 1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Apples n Bananas - Altered J's
Pre-rolls
1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Apples n Bananas - Altered J's
by Altered Alchemy
Product image for 1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Apple Mintz - Altered J's
Pre-rolls
1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Apple Mintz - Altered J's
by Altered Alchemy