A cross of Electric Watermelon and 9lb Hammer, JinxProof Genetics’ Safety Meeting will unload your stresses and keep you moving forward. Coming drenched in trichomes, the light green buds give off a gassy smell with hints of skunky melon and earthy kush undertones. Safety Meeting may be a great strain when you need to leave some stress behind but still have the day ahead of you.
Safety Meeting effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
55% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
