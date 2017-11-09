Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Alternative Solutions

Alternative Solutions

Blood Orange Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Blood Orange Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
34% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!