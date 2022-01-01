About this product
The All-You-Need Facial Moisturizer and Anti Aging & Element Repair
Can provide pain relief for some conditions such as Lupus and other facial pain without the "medicine" feeling. Serves as a healing product and a daily use product.
Beautiful and Glowing Skin !!! This is not a simple recipe, but the ingredients are simple and come from nature. 6 years of formulating have finally achieved the All-You-Need facial moisturizer. Loaded with anti aging EO's , oils to balance moisture, and lots of ingredients that provide element repair (even in the hottest, windy, cold and worst conditions). Fight nature with nature !! Use any time of the day, but at night right before bed is a great time to get lasting results. For all ages and genders.
About this brand
Amazing Herbal Creations, LLC
Since 2010 we have been soldiers of change paving the way for your ability to choose the way you care for your health, your body and your mind. Our great ancestor, Mother Earth gifted us with just one plant that magically covers all areas of care, Marijuana. It is available in 3 different forms for the healing of 3 different areas of our being. Cannabis Sativa, Indica and Hemp.
Our company covers all of those 3 areas for you by utilizing all 3 forms of the Amazing Herbal Creation. Cannabis, the amazing herbal creation, and here is where our company name was born: Amazing Herbal Creations, LLC. And the heart of our company was formed because we are just like all of you, in search of safe and very effective pain relief, healing and prevention. Organic, from Mother Nature herself. Our products offer a wide range of healing including pain, skin conditions, cold sores, dermatology, relaxation, healing, calming, therapeutic,
