Ambary Gardens

Full Spectrum Daily CBD Extract - 250mg

250 daily is most often chosen by beginners to CBD who are trying it “slow and low”, to low-dosage users of CBD looking to buy a small amount and use a small amount, and individuals looking for the smallest ratio of CBD oil that we offer for their own micro-dosing needs.

Concentration Breakdown
Full Bottle – 30mL – 250mg CBD
A firm press of dropper = 1mL = 8.3mg CBD (30 doses per bottle)
One slow, steady drop of this oil contains roughly 0.186mg of CBD
3 Drops for roughly .5mg CBD, 6 drops for roughly 1mg CBD, 12 drops for roughly 2mg CBD

3rd party tested - CoAs available on our website
