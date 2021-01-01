About this product

250 daily is most often chosen by beginners to CBD who are trying it “slow and low”, to low-dosage users of CBD looking to buy a small amount and use a small amount, and individuals looking for the smallest ratio of CBD oil that we offer for their own micro-dosing needs.



Concentration Breakdown

Full Bottle – 30mL – 250mg CBD

A firm press of dropper = 1mL = 8.3mg CBD (30 doses per bottle)

One slow, steady drop of this oil contains roughly 0.186mg of CBD

3 Drops for roughly .5mg CBD, 6 drops for roughly 1mg CBD, 12 drops for roughly 2mg CBD



3rd party tested - CoAs available on our website