Quality Alternative Remedies - CBD Only

All-natural, high quality CBD products from hemp grown in beautiful Kittredge, Colorado
About Ambary Gardens

Ambary Gardens cultivates therapeutic, high-CBD industrial hemp in a controlled greenhouse environment in Kittredge, Colorado. We employ only all natural methods of cultivating our hemp to ensure the highest quality of the finished CBD products we offer. You can visit our garden center M-F, 9 am to 5 pm, to sample products and sit with a CBD Specialist to learn more about CBD and if it might be beneficial to you. All products are available online as well. Products are 3rd party tested for quality and consistency.

Bath & body

Cartridges

Hemp CBD edibles

Hemp CBD oil

Hemp CBD tinctures

Hemp CBD topicals

Pet tinctures

Available in

United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida