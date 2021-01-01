About this product

2000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil contains 66mg of full spectrum CBD per serving. Our tinctures are virtually odorless, making them perfect for both new and experienced users. Made with 100% American grown hemp, our products contain only hemp-derived CBD, hemp terpenes, and organic MCT oil (from Coconuts). This results in the highest quality oils available. Mixing CBD with MCT oil keeps the body from degrading the CBD while moving through your digestive system. MCT Oil acts as a carrier through that process, this allows better absorption of CBD into your bloodstream.



Grown and manufactured to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, this 2000mg full-spectrum oil is vegan and all-natural. It contains no solvents, pesticides, or heavy metals. Full-spectrum CBD extract contains the compounds that naturally occur in the hemp plant, including trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).



This full-spectrum product may contain amounts of THC of .3% or less.



Third-party lab tested.