About this product

This 2500mg CBD Oil is cinnamon flavored and contains 83mg of CBD isolate per serving. Our Isolate line is virtually odorless and tasteless, making it the perfect product for both new and experienced users. Made with 100% American grown hemp, our products contain only hemp-derived CBD, hemp terpenes, and organic MCT oil (from Coconuts). This results in the highest quality oils available. Mixing CBD with MCT oil keeps the body from degrading the CBD while moving through your digestive system. MCT Oil acts as a carrier through that process, which allows better absorption of the CBD into your bloodstream.



Grown and manufactured to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, this 2500mg CBD Oil is vegan and all-natural. It contains no solvents, pesticides, or heavy metals.



Third-party lab tested.