About this product

300mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Trio Sample Pack is a great way to introduce yourself to our specialty CBD blends. Each blend is formulated with MCT coconut oil for clean energy. Made with 100% American grown hemp, this sample pack contains full spectrum hemp oil CBD, all-natural flavors and ingredients, and organic MCT oil (from Coconuts). This results in the highest quality hemp oils available. Mixing CBD with MCT oil keeps the body from degrading the CBD while moving through your digestive system. MCT Oil acts as a carrier through that process, this allows better absorption of CBD into your bloodstream.



Comes in our three flavored, specialty formulas:

Morning Boost - Lemon Flavor

Daytime Focus - Berry Flavor

Evening Tranquility - Lavender Flavor



Grown and manufactured to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, this 300mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Trio pack is vegan and all-natural. It contains no solvents, pesticides, or heavy metals. Full-spectrum hemp oil CBD extract contains the compounds that naturally occur in the hemp plant, which might include trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).



This full-spectrum product may contain trace amounts of THC of .3% or less.



Third-party lab tested.