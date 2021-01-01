About this product

This 500MG CBD Cream is specially formulated with pure hemp-derived CBD. Each 4 oz. container contains added other all-natural ingredients. These include eucalyptus, rosemary leaf extract, and peppermint oil. Our special combination of 100% American grown hemp-derived CBD and other well-known natural ingredients make for a high-quality CBD Cream.



Grown and manufactured to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, our hemp-derived 500MG CBD Cream is vegan-friendly and all-natural. It contains no solvents, pesticides, or heavy metals.



Our 500mg CBD cream offers you an easy way to use CBD exactly where you want it. Take a small amount on your fingers or an applicator and put it right where you want. The large 4oz. size of American Hemp Oil's cream means this container will go a long way.



Third-party tested.