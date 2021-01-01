About this product

Our 500mg full spectrum Roll-On Gel is specially formulated, containing Arnica, Eucalyptus Oil, Peppermint Oil, Menthol, Capsicum, and 500mg of full spectrum CBD. Roll on to help relax away muscle aches and diminish joint pain. Our special combination of 100% American grown hemp-derived CBD and these other well-known soothing natural ingredients make for a high-quality CBD roll-on.



Grown and manufactured to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, our hemp-derived 500mg Full Spectrum Roll-On Gel is non-GMO, vegan, and all-natural. It contains no solvents, pesticides, or heavy metals.



The 500mg Full Spectrum Roll-On Gel is an easy, no-mess way to get CBD exactly where you want it. Use the included roll-on applicator for easy, targeted application. 10ml container.



Third-party lab tested.