About this product
Our 500mg Full Spectrum Roll-On Gel is specially formulated with MCT Coconut Oil, Arnica, Eucalyptus Oil, Peppermint Oil, Menthol, Capsicum, and 500mg of full spectrum CBD. Roll this oil into your sore joints and muscles to help relax away aches or diminish joint pain. Our special combination of 100% American grown hemp-derived CBD and these other well-known soothing natural ingredients make for a high-quality CBD roll-on.
The 500mg Full Spectrum Roll-On Gel is an easy, no-mess way to get CBD exactly where you want it. Use the included roll-on applicator for easy and targeted application. This 10ml container of American Hemp Oil’s full spectrum roll-on will go a long way.
500mg Roll-On Contains:
500mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
MCT Coconut Oil
Arnica
Eucalyptus Oil
Peppermint Oil
Menthol
Capsicum
Third-party lab tested.
About this brand
American Hemp Oil
YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR BODY. SO DO WE.
High-quality CBD starts at the seed and ends with packaging. Our hemp extract products are manufactured from only the best hemp – sustainably grown, organic, and 100% American – from Colorado. The CBD is extracted from the hemp plant using a solvent-free CO2 process which ensures a pure, high-quality CBD end product for you. We use only natural ingredients, all our edibles are vegan, and everything we sell is lab tested by a third party, ensuring the safety and purity of our products.
When you’re ready to add CBD to your daily routine, don’t put your trust in a company that might not deserve it. Use a product that naturally supports your CBD goals, from a company that is as dedicated to you, as you are.
