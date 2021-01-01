About this product

750mg CBD capsules contain 25mg of CBD per serving. Capsules are a familiar, discreet way to take your daily serving of CBD. Because most of us are familiar with taking our vitamins, capsules are an excellent option for those who are new to CBD supplements. Made with 100% American grown hemp, our products contain only hemp-derived CBD, hemp terpenes, and organic MCT oil (from Coconuts). This results in the highest quality products available. Mixing CBD with MCT oil keeps the body from degrading the CBD while moving through your digestive system. MCT Oil acts as a carrier through that process, which allows better absorption of the CBD into your bloodstream.



Grown and manufactured to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, this 750mg CBD Capsule is vegan and all-natural. It contains no solvents, pesticides, or heavy metals.



Third-party Lab Tested