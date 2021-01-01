About this product

750mg CBD Gummies in assorted flavors contain 25MG of CBD per delicious gummy. Our gummies are a fun, familiar, wonderful little treat, and a great way to take your daily serving of CBD. Our gummies are an excellent option for those who are new to CBD supplements. Made with 100% American grown hemp, our products contain only hemp-derived CBD, hemp terpenes, and organic ingredients. This results in the highest quality, best-tasting products on the market. Pairing CBD with a pectin base (rather than gelatin) allows us to provide you with a gummy free from animal products. We also fully infuse CBD into our gummies rather than spray it on as so many other manufacturers do. This process produces the highest quality and best tasting CBD Gummy you can buy.



Grown and manufactured to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, our 750MG CBD Gummies are vegan-friendly and all-natural. Our gummies contain no solvents, pesticides, or heavy metals.



Third-party lab tested.