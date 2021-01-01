Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand American Indican

American Indican

MOAB (Mother of All Balms)

Product rating:

About this product

Our 500mg formula is da BOMB! The MOTHER OF ALL BALMS (MOAB) has the potency to infiltrate areas weaker lotions simply can't attach! Sparingly, apply MOAB topically to targeted muscles and joints to help alleviate minor aches and pains; a little goes a long way! The 1 ounce container holds our organically grown, full spectrum, CBD-rich hemp oinl (in CBG, CBN, & CBC), coconut oil, beeswax, lavender oil, and eucalyptus oil. Our formula does NOT contain THC, GMOs, metals, solvents or pesticides.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!