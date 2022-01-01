About this product
50ml bottle
2000mg of active cannabinoids per bottle
40mg of active cannabinoids per 1ml serving
Full Spectrum of Cannabinoids + synergistic terpene infusion
Carried in organic, cold-pressed hemp seed oil
Plant-based ingredients
Made in the USA
