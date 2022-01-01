Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture - 200 MG Hemp Extract
About this product
Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract Tincture
200 MG CBD Oil and Cannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract
Concentration: 200mg Full Spectrum CBD & Cannabinoid oil blend
Serving Size: 1 dropper (1ml); 20 servings per container with 10mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving
Carrier: Cold-pressed hemp seed oil
Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor)
Extraction Process: Ethanol
Location: Kentucky-grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by Steep Hill and SC Labs and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Cannabinoid mg/ml
CBD 19.85
CBDa 0.10
CBDV 2.07
CBN 0.26
CBG 0.55
CBC 0.22
THCV 0.92
THC 2.19
Total 26.16
Max CBD 19.95
Max THC 2.19
Ananda Hemp Spectrum 200 Hemp Oil Tincture is conveniently packaged in a pocket-sized bottle and provides a nice concentrated dose. Proudly manufactured in Kentucky from Kentucky grown hemp.
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Approximately 2oz by weight.
Product Specifications: (10ml) bottle contains 200mg of hemp-derived CBD oil-rich hemp extract. Each serving provides 10mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil extract.
10ml Bottle
200mg of active Cannabinoids per bottle
10mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving
Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract
Carried in organic, cold pressed hemp seed oil
Plant-based ingredients
Made in the USA
Product Ingredients : Organic Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract, Botanical Terpene Blend
Suggested Use: Take one dropperful once daily under the tongue. Hold in mouth up to one minute and swallow with water or enjoy with your favorite beverage.
*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
About Ananda Hemp
Ananda Hemp is proud to support American farmers and the ever-growing hemp industry. Ananda Hemp farms and processes all their CBD oil products in the USA, working with family farms in Kentucky.
Ananda Hemp is a subsidiary of Ecofibre Ltd. Over the last 2 decades, Ecofibre has collected and owns the largest private cannabis seed bank consisting of over 300+ cultivars, gathered from nearly every continent on Earth.
Ananda Hemp is Kentucky Proud and members of the US Hemp Roundtable.
