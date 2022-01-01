Bluebird Botanicals Classic 500mg CBD Oil - 2oz Bottle
About this product
Bluebird Botanicals Classic CBD Oil - 500mg Hemp Extract
Concentration: 500mg CBD Oil and Cannabinoids in a 2oz bottle
Serving Size:
500mg: 8mg hemp-derived CBD Oil and cannabinoid extract per serving - 1 dropper (1ml); 60 servings per bottle (30 servings per oz); 250mg per ounce
Carrier: Organic hemp seed oil
Flavor: All Natural (Earthy notes)
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 extraction
Location: Colorado-grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by Eurofins Diagnostics, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Bluebird Botanicals Classic 500mg CBD Oil - Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid mg/ml
CBD 7.41
CBDA 0.5
CBDV 0.36
CBC 0.29
THC 0.37
Total 8.93
Total CBD 7.91
Total THC 0.37
Bluebird Botanicals Classic 1500mg CBD Oil - Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid mg/ml
CBD 47.89
CBDa 0.83
CBDV 0.56
CBG 1.09
CBN 0.02
CBC 1.94
THC 1.93
Total 54.26
Total CBD 48.72
Total THC 1.93
Anavii Market only retails hemp-derived cannabinoid oils. All products sold contain less than 0.3% THC and are legal in all 50 states.
Bluebird Botanicals Classic Hemp Extract is a simple blend of either 500mg or 3000mg of full spectrum cannabinoids concentrated with organic hemp seed oil
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top.
Product Specifications: 60ml (2oz) bottle contains 500mg (250mg per oz) or 3000mg (1500mg per oz) of hemp-derived CBD oil extract. Each serving provides 8mg or 50mg of full spectrum classic blend of hemp-derived CBD extract and more!
2oz or 60ml Bottle
500mg or 3000mg of active cull spectrum Cannabinoids per bottle
8mg or 50mg of Active Cannabinoids per Serving (1ml)
Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes, omega fatty acids, trace minerals, vitamins and more
Organically-grown cold pressed hemp seed oil
All natural, plant-based ingredients
Grown & processed in the USA
Product Ingredients: Organic Hemp Seed Oil, 500mg or 300mg of CBD and Cannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract
Suggested Use: Take one dropperful once daily under the tongue, or as desired. Hold in mouth for 20-30 seconds, then swallow. Store at room temperature. Take in day or night, preferably after a meal or high fat snack
For more information about Bluebird Botanicals Classic CBD Oil products or any CBD products in general, please feel free to give us a call at 502-209-8808 or Contact Us here, and we’d be more than glad to help!
