Bluebird Botanicals Signature CBD Oil - 250mg Hemp Extract

Concentration: 250mg or Signature Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids



Serving Size:



250mg: 8mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving - 1 dropper (1ml); 30 servings per bottle



Carrier: Organic hemp seed oil, frankincense oil and black seed oil



Flavor: All Natural (Earthy notes)



Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 extraction



Location: Colorado-grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by Eurofins Diagnostics, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Bluebird Botanicals 250mg Signature CBD Oil - Cannabinoid Spectrum

Cannabinoid mg/ml

CBD 7.41

CBDA 0.49

CBDV 0.35

CBC 0.02

THC 0.4

Total 8.67

Total CBD 7.9

Total THC 0.4



Bluebird Botanicals 1500mg Signature CBD Oil - Cannabinoid Spectrum

Cannabinoid mg/ml

CBD 47.59

CBDA 0.74

CBDV 0.51

CBG 0.91

CBC 1.84

CBN 0.2

THC 1.88



Anavii Market only retails hemp-derived CBD oil. All our products contain less than 0.3% THC and are federally compliant and legal in all 50 states.



Bluebird Botanicals Signature Hemp Extract is a robust blend of 250mg or 1500mg of full spectrum cannabinoids amplified with organic hemp seed oil, frankincense oil and black seed oil.



Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top.



Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains 250mg or 1500mg of hemp-derived cbd extract. Each serving provides 8mg or 50mg of full spectrum hemp-derived cbd extract.



1oz or 30ml Bottle

250mg or 1500mg of active cull spectrum Cannabinoids per bottle

8mg or 50mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving

Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes including: Limonene, A-pinene and more

Organically-grown cold pressed hemp seed oil

All natural, plant-based ingredients

Grown & processed in the USA

Product Ingredients: 250mg per ounce or 1500mg per ounce of full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp extract, Wildcrafted Frankincense carterii CO2 extract, Black cumin seed (Nigella sativa) cold pressed oil, organic virgin cold-pressed hempseed oil



Suggested Use: Take one dropper full once daily under the tongue. Hold in mouth up to one minute and swallow with water.



This Bluebird Botanicals product is an all-natural hemp extract with no added flavors. The taste may have a strong earthy flavor. If you don't like the taste, enjoy it in smoothies or other beverages, like coffee. Otherwise, try the Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Classic formula in softgels. Alternatively, Anavii Market has a diverse selection of other brands with flavored products.



*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.



Bluebird Botanicals are Proud Members of:

Bluebird Botanicals are members of the US Hemp Roundtable



