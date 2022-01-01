Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Terpene Complex with 30 capsules per bottle at 10mg hemp-derived hemp extract per capsule.



Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: The products have been verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Material Source: Kentucky-grown hemp in accordance with the 2014 Farm Bill.



Packaging: Plastic bottle with plastic cap. Approximately 3oz by weight.



Product Specifications: 30 capsules in bottle. Each capsules serving provides 10mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract.



Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

Terpene Complex

Non-GMO

Vegan

Kosher

Gluten Free

Product Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil) & high concentrate hemp derived cannabinoid oil



Suggested Use: Take one (1) to two (2) capsules daily or as recommended by your health care professional.



*** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.