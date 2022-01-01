About this product
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Terpene Complex with 30 capsules per bottle at 10mg hemp-derived hemp extract per capsule.
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: The products have been verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Material Source: Kentucky-grown hemp in accordance with the 2014 Farm Bill.
Packaging: Plastic bottle with plastic cap. Approximately 3oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 30 capsules in bottle. Each capsules serving provides 10mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract.
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Terpene Complex
Non-GMO
Vegan
Kosher
Gluten Free
Product Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil) & high concentrate hemp derived cannabinoid oil
Suggested Use: Take one (1) to two (2) capsules daily or as recommended by your health care professional.
*** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
About this brand
