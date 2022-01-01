About this product
Life Patent Daily Health CBD Oil - 600mg Hemp Extract
Concentration: 600mg CBD Oil and minor cannabinoids
Serving Size: 20mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving; 1 serving is 1 dropper (1ml) with 30 servings per container
Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil
Flavor: Light lemon
Extraction Process: Ethanol Extraction
Location: Colorado hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Life Patent uses third-party laboratory testing by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory. It has been verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states.
Life Patent CBD Oil is carried with MCT Coconut Oil and grown and processed in the United States.
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top.
Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains 600mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each serving provides 20mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract.
1oz or 30ml Bottle
600mg of active Cannabinoids per bottle
20mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving
Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes and flavinoids including B-caryophyllene, Limonene, C-pinene, Myrcene and more
Pharmaceutical grade coconut oil
All natural, plant-based ingredients
Grown & processed in the USA
Product Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, 600mg per ounce of cannabinoid rich hemp extract, proprietary natural lemon flavoring
Suggested Use: Take one dropper full once daily under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow. Best if taken after a meal or with a high fat snack.
*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
