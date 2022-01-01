Nature's Hemp Oil 250mg CBD Hemp Extract Tincture
About this product
Nature's Hemp Oil CBD Tincture - Peppermint Flavor
Concentration: 250mg Full Spectrum CBD & Cannabinoid Oil
Serving Size: 8mg hemp-derived extract per 1 ml; 30 servings per 30ml (1oz) bottle
Carrier: Organically grown cold-pressed hemp seed oil
Flavor: Peppermint
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2
Location: Kentucky-grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Cannabinoid
mg/ml
CBD
7.71
CBDa
0.42
CBN
0.06
CBC
0.28
CBG
0.21
THC
0.21
Total
8.90
Max CBD
8.13
Max THC
0.21
Packaging: Glass bottle with glass dropper. Approximately 3oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) bottle contains 250mg of hemp-derived cannabinoid rich hemp extract. Each serving provides 8.3mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract.
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Terpene Complex
Non-GMO
Vegan
Kosher
Gluten-Free
Product Ingredients: Organically sourced cold-pressed hemp oil, high concentrate cannabinoid rich hemp extract & natural peppermint flavor
Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Take one (1) full dropper under tongue (sublingual) 1-2 times daily or as recommended by your health care professional. Allow the product to rest under tongue for 45-60 seconds before swallowing. The first serving should be taken in the morning on an empty stomach. Increase as needed.
Nature's Hemp Oil is Kentucky Proud
*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
