Nature's Hemp Oil CBD Tincture - Peppermint Flavor

Concentration: 250mg Full Spectrum CBD & Cannabinoid Oil



Serving Size: 8mg hemp-derived extract per 1 ml; 30 servings per 30ml (1oz) bottle



Carrier: Organically grown cold-pressed hemp seed oil



Flavor: Peppermint



Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2



Location: Kentucky-grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Cannabinoid

mg/ml

CBD

7.71

CBDa

0.42

CBN

0.06

CBC

0.28

CBG

0.21

THC

0.21

Total

8.90

Max CBD

8.13

Max THC

0.21



Packaging: Glass bottle with glass dropper. Approximately 3oz by weight.



Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) bottle contains 250mg of hemp-derived cannabinoid rich hemp extract. Each serving provides 8.3mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract.



Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

Terpene Complex

Non-GMO

Vegan

Kosher

Gluten-Free

Product Ingredients: Organically sourced cold-pressed hemp oil, high concentrate cannabinoid rich hemp extract & natural peppermint flavor



Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Take one (1) full dropper under tongue (sublingual) 1-2 times daily or as recommended by your health care professional. Allow the product to rest under tongue for 45-60 seconds before swallowing. The first serving should be taken in the morning on an empty stomach. Increase as needed.



Nature's Hemp Oil is Kentucky Proud



*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.