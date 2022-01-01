Palmetto Harmony CBD Oil Psorian Topical

Concentration: 100mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids



Serving Size: 1.5mg hemp-derived CBD Oil cannabinoid extract per gram



Carrier: Shea Butter, Beeswax



Aroma: Lavender



Extraction Process: Botanical Oil Extraction - Solvent Free



Location: Colorado and Kentucky grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Palmetto Harmony topicals provide treatment in localized areas. Topicals are effective for joint and skin care. Treat your largest organ by using topicals with the best CBD oil.



Packaging: 2oz glass container



Product Specifications: Topical contains 100mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract CBD oil and minor cannabinoids



Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - CBD oil and minor cannabinoids

Terpene Complex

FDA compliant

Manufactured using cGMP

Non-GMO

No synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides

100% fragrance free

Product Ingredients: East African Shea Butter, Beeswax, Gotu Kola, Comfrey Root, Calendula, Marshmellow Root, Cannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract (100mg), Lavender



Suggested Use: Use as directed or as suggested by your physician. Keep out of eyes. Stop use and consult physician if rash occurs.



This product should to be stored at 75 degrees or below. Please be aware that if this product is exposed to higher heat it can change the consistency, causing it to liquefy. If this occurs, please place in fridge overnight. Be aware this may also occur in shipping during high heat summer months.



*** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.