Palmetto Harmony CBD Oil For Pets

Concentration: 600mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids



Serving Size: 20mg hemp-derived CBD Oil cannabinoid extract per gram



Carrier: MCT Oil



Flavor: All Natural (Earthy)



Extraction Process: Botanical Oil Extraction - Solvent Free



Location: Colorado and Kentucky grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Cannabinoid

mg/ml

CBD

20.49

CBC

0.89

CBG

0.67

CBN

0.04

CBDV

0.05

THC

0.68

Total

22.83

Max CBD

20.49

Max THC

0.68

30ml - 600 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil (Hemp Extract) and Cannabinoid Extract Tincture with 20mg per ml



Palmetto Paws 30ml whole plant extract contains nutritious concentrations of CBD oil, minor cannabinoids, terpenes, Omega 3 and other naturally occurring plant compounds. CBD oil tinctures are a great addition to any pet treat.



Packaging: Glass bottle with box. Approximately 4oz by weight in a 3.4oz bottle



Product Specifications: Bottle contains 2000mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract CBD oil and minor cannabinoids with 20mg/ml



Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - CBD oil and minor cannabinoids

Terpene Complex

FDA compliant

Non-GMO

No synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides

No artificial flavoring or additives

Product Ingredients: Pharmaceutical-grade coconut oil (MCT oil) & whole plant hemp derived cannabinoid oil



Suggested Use: Start low and build. Suggested serving is 10mg per 100lbs. Adjust serving size depending on weight of animal. Increase as needed or as suggested by your veterinarian.



*** Disclaimer: Consult your veterinarian before use if your pet(s) has a medical condition or is taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.