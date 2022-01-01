Plus CBD Oil Gold Extra Strength Balm 100mg CBD
About this product
Plus CBD Oil Gold Hemp Balm
Concentration: 100mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids
Serving Size: 2.5mg hemp-derived CBD Oil cannabinoid extract per gram; 1.3 oz per bottle of Plus CBD Oil Extra Strength Balm
Carrier: Gold Blend
Aroma: Peppermint
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction
Location: European grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Cannabinoid
mg/ml
CBD
2.57
CBDa
0.03
CBC
0.14
CBG
0.02
CBN
0.01
CBDV
0.06
THC
0.07
Total
2.90
Max CBD
2.60
Max THC
0.07
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic top. Approximately 4oz by weight.
Plus CBD Oil Extra Strength Gold Hemp Balm Product Specifications:
Full Spectrum CBD Oil
100mg of hemp-derived CBD Oil
Peppermint scent
Non-GMO & Gluten Free
No artificial dyes or fragrances
Plus CBD Oil Extra Strength Gold Hemp Balm Product Ingredients:
100mg Cannabidiol (CBD), Prunus Amygdalus, Dulcis (Sweet Almond Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Candelilla/Jojoba/Rice Bran Polyglyceryl-3 Esters, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Tocopherol, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Equisetum Hiemale Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate
Plus CBD Oil Extra Strength Gold Hemp Balm Product Instructions:
Clean localized area and blot dry
Extract pea size amount or smaller and rub in to localized area until fully absorbed -- a little goes a long way!
Increase as needed quantity as needed. Use as needed.
Do not use on open wounds.
