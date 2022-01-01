Plus CBD Oil Gold Softgels - 900mg Hemp Extract
About this product
Plus CBD Oil Gold Softgels – 900mg in each bottle
Concentration: 900mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids
Serving Size: 15mg of CBD extract per serving; 1 softgel per serving; 60 softgels per bottle
Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Flavor: No Flavor
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction
Location: European grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Cannabinoid
mg/softgel
CBD
14.41
CBDa
0.10
CBC
0.64
CBG
0.14
CBDV
0.21
THC
0.25
Total
15.75
Max CBD
14.51
Max THC
0.25
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic top. Approximately 4oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 60 capsules per bottle containing 900mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each softgel provides 15mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract.
Full Spectrum CBD
+CBD Oil's Total Plant Complex
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Base
Non-GMO
Gluten Free
100% Vegetarian
Product Ingredients: 60mg of Hemp Oil (Aerial Plant Parts) including 15mg Cannabidiol (CBD), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegetarian Softgel (Vegetable Cellulose, Water), Silica
*** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
Concentration: 900mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids
Serving Size: 15mg of CBD extract per serving; 1 softgel per serving; 60 softgels per bottle
Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Flavor: No Flavor
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction
Location: European grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Cannabinoid
mg/softgel
CBD
14.41
CBDa
0.10
CBC
0.64
CBG
0.14
CBDV
0.21
THC
0.25
Total
15.75
Max CBD
14.51
Max THC
0.25
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic top. Approximately 4oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 60 capsules per bottle containing 900mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each softgel provides 15mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract.
Full Spectrum CBD
+CBD Oil's Total Plant Complex
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Base
Non-GMO
Gluten Free
100% Vegetarian
Product Ingredients: 60mg of Hemp Oil (Aerial Plant Parts) including 15mg Cannabidiol (CBD), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegetarian Softgel (Vegetable Cellulose, Water), Silica
*** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil
There are hundreds of CBD oil products in the market today, but not all CBD oil is created equally. Fortunately, quality CBD oil is our top priority. That is why Anavii Market has progressively taken steps to ensure we only provide the highest quality hemp-derived CBD oil products available. All brands offered have completed our industry leading, third-party verification for product purity. | Shop our curated collection at Anaviimarket.com |