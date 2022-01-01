About this product
Plus CBD Oil Gummies – 150mg in each bottle
Concentration:150mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids
Serving Size: 5mg of CBD extract per gummy; 30ct - 150mg in bottle
Carrier: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane sugar
Flavor: Cherry Mango or Citrus Punch
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction
Location: European grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by DB Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Plus CBD Oil 5mg Gummy Cannabinoid Profile
Cannabinoid
mg/softgel
CBD
5.23
CBDA
0.05
CBC
0.28
CBG
0.06
CBN 0.03
CBDV
0.15
THC
0.14
THCA 0.20
Total
6.1
Max CBD
5.28
Max THC
0.34
This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states.
Packaging: Plastic container with plastic lid. Approximately 5.4oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 30 gummies per bottle containing 150mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each gummy provides 5mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract.
Product Ingredients: 28mg of Hemp Oil (Aerial Plant Parts) including 5mg Cannabidiol (CBD) per gummy, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Purified Water, Organic Seaweed Extract, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Natural Colors and Flavors
Full Spectrum CBD
+CBD Oil's Gold Formulation
No artificial flavoring or coloring
No high-fructose corn syrup
No artificial sweetners
Gluten free
Soy free
Dairy free
No preservatives
No gelatin
Infused with concentrated Cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp aerial plant parts, these easy-to-take and flavorful gummies ensure you get an exact amount of CBD in every serving.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
Plus CBD Oil are proud members of:
Plus CBD Oil are proud members of the US Hemp Roundtable
Plus CBD Oil are proud members of the American Herbal Products Association
About this brand
