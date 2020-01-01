ANAXY.net
We bring to life ideas releated to Medical use of Cannabis
About ANAXY.net
We are a product development company based in Austria with a passion for product development, focusing on the Medical use of Cannabis. Our Mission is to create innovative tools for the daily use to empower people with durable and functional products. We love what we do. With decades of experience in engineering, industrial design and prototyping, we deliver a wide range of exclusive products.
Available in
United States