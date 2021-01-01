About this product

The ANAXY STAR is a game changer in the cannabis industry and known as the world's most creative Grinder. It is made of 9 individual parts that are connected through strong magnets.



FEATURES:

# Stores, Grinds, Dispenses dried herbs - the All-In-One Tool for the elevated user

# Keeps various herbs in one place while grinding them separately - ideal for Medical Cannabis patients that use different strains

# Measuring Cap and Funnel make it easy to till pre-rolled Cones or vaporisers

# Workspace and fingers remain clean



The ANAXY STAR has been reviewed by renowned platforms and the video went viral with >2.8 Mio views.



https://www.facebook.com/NowThisWeed/videos/1110611615687969/

https://www.learngreenflower.com/articles/87/be-the-first-to-see-this-innovative-new-cannabis-grinder-in-action-2016-2

https://tabletopstrategies.wordpress.com/2016/09/29/7-simple-things-to-get-you-through-this-election-season/?iframe=true&theme_preview=true



INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT:

@anaxynow



Available in GOLD and GRAPHITE