Our Purely Hemp Extract is produced with the same great hemp as our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract and proudly carried in Victory Hemp Foods’ V-One™ Hemp Heart Oil.



We wanted to offer our hemp extract to folks that have sensitivities to coconut and MCT Oil. So, we decided to create an all-hemp extract suitable for everyone. Wanting to continue our support of hemp here in Kentucky, we reached out to Victory Hemp Foods and began using their V-One™ Hemp Heart Oil to carry our Purely Hemp Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract.



Purely Hemp Extract offers Omega Acids 3, 6, and 9 with the ideal human diet ratio of Omegas 6 and 3 at 3:1. With the addition of a light nutty flavor, our Purely Hemp Extract is well-balanced, green, and earthy in taste. From start to finish, hemp, hemp, hooray