Our Purely Hemp Extract is produced with the same great hemp as our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract and proudly carried in Victory Hemp Foods’ V-One™ Hemp Heart Oil.
We wanted to offer our hemp extract to folks that have sensitivities to coconut and MCT Oil. So, we decided to create an all-hemp extract suitable for everyone. Wanting to continue our support of hemp here in Kentucky, we reached out to Victory Hemp Foods and began using their V-One™ Hemp Heart Oil to carry our Purely Hemp Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract.
Purely Hemp Extract offers Omega Acids 3, 6, and 9 with the ideal human diet ratio of Omegas 6 and 3 at 3:1. With the addition of a light nutty flavor, our Purely Hemp Extract is well-balanced, green, and earthy in taste. From start to finish, hemp, hemp, hooray
Ancient Aromas®
Ancient Aromas® offers a wide array of wellness products crafted from quality essential oils, natural plant compounds, and full-spectrum hemp extracts. Our company was founded in search of natural and healthier alternatives to self-care and healing. Developed and formulated by a biologist and massage therapist, our brand is recommended and trusted by many professionals and their clients.
P_0285