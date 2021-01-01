Ancient Aromas™
About this product
It’s not your Granny’s Liniment….it’s CannaMent™, a Hempy Body Butter!
Ancient Aromas’ CannaMent™ is a soothing and moisturizing body butter formulated with Kentucky Hemp Seed Oil and enriched with your choice of 150 mg or 250mg of Full-Spectrum Cannabidiol.
Whether you are looking for the perfect way to moisturize your body, seeking to find a perfect massage medium, or to soothe yourself after a long day of work or time at the gym – CannaMent™ can!
Varieties:
Anointed – Frankincense, Myrrh, Cinnamon Cassia, Vetiver, and Balsam Fir
Awaken – Palmarosa, Eucalyptus, Frankincense, Lavender, Cinnamon Cassia, Clary Sage, and Cypress
Chill Out – Menthol Crystals, Cypress, Frankincense, Camphor, Clove, Marjoram, Ginger, and Thyme
