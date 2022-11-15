About this product
CannaMent® Massage & Body Oil is the perfect addition to any massage or bodywork session. Crafted with a proprietary blend of natural plant oils and extracts, our massage oil is designed to offer additional comfort to the ancient art of touch therapy. Developed by a massage therapist, this oil offers perfect glide with total control without leaving the body feeling heavy or sticky. You’ll find 10 milligrams of our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract in every pump. Go ahead, offer your clients, your family, and yourself a little gift from nature!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ancient Aromas®
Ancient Aromas® offers a wide array of wellness products crafted from quality essential oils, natural plant compounds, and full-spectrum hemp extracts. Our company was founded in search of natural and healthier alternatives to self-care and healing. Developed and formulated by a biologist and massage therapist, our brand is recommended and trusted by many professionals and their clients.
State License(s)
P_0285