About this product

Folks, this is the product that launched our business into a new market and stimulated some new interest within the CBD-Enriched Body Products industry. A product that came to life by way of living and seeking wellness and a better way of life through nature’s gifts. By combining our proprietary blend of Essential Oils and a specific blend of Olive and Hemp Seed Oils, one of our favorite body products came to life!



Whether you have a had a long day at the office, a great game on the course, a hard day in the field, or simply just want to take a moment for some self-care – CannaRoller™ will be there for you!



CannaRoller™ is formulated with 100mg of Full-Spectrum Cannabidiol and a proprietary blend of natural and essential oils. Ease of use and portability are unparalleled – apply it where you need it, when you need it, wherever you might be.