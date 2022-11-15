About this product
CannaRoller™ XL is perfect for relief at home, at work, or on-the-go! Developed and Formulated by a Biologist and Massage Therapist, this roll-on is crafted with therapeutic essential oils and 1,000mg of hemp-derived CBD. Available in mentholated and non-mentholated varieties. Origin is non-mentholated and crafted with the same proprietary blend of essential oils as our Original CannaRoller™. Chill is mentholated and crafted with a proprietary blend of essential oils that offers quick, cooling relief. Feel the difference that Nature offers!
Ancient Aromas® offers a wide array of wellness products crafted from quality essential oils, natural plant compounds, and full-spectrum hemp extracts. Our company was founded in search of natural and healthier alternatives to self-care and healing. Developed and formulated by a biologist and massage therapist, our brand is recommended and trusted by many professionals and their clients.
