CannaRoller™ XL is perfect for relief at home, at work, or on-the-go! Developed and Formulated by a Biologist and Massage Therapist, this roll-on is crafted with therapeutic essential oils and 1,000mg of hemp-derived CBD. Available in mentholated and non-mentholated varieties. Origin is non-mentholated and crafted with the same proprietary blend of essential oils as our Original CannaRoller™. Chill is mentholated and crafted with a proprietary blend of essential oils that offers quick, cooling relief. Feel the difference that Nature offers!