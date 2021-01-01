Loading…
Ancient Herbs

Plant Medicine Formula 1

Destroys powdery mildew & spider mites on contact!
Leaves a protective barrier.
Use up until harvest.
Washes away with water.
100% plant based, organic, natural.
No artificial ingredients, additives, or preservatives.
Safe for bees!
Makes 3 Gallons
