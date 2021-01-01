About this product

Our invigorating two-in-one Zoom Formula unites the full benefits of your two favorite phytocannabinoids, CBD and CBG. Infused in organic medium chain triglyceride (MCT) fractionated coconut oil and flavored with organic refreshing citrus, Zoom vitalizes you with 25mg of CBG and 7mg of CBD in every dropper.



Angel CBD and CBG are derived from 100% Oregon hemp grown and harvested according to our ABC Coop certification standards. Once the hemp reaches our labs, we isolate it without introducing impurities through our sophisticated hydrocarbon extraction process. Get the Zoom you need, Closest to the Source.