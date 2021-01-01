About this product

DESCRIPTION: This CBD Nourishing Body Cream is made with manuka honey and infused with a subtle scent of citrus. The anti-inflammatory benefit of the CBD (99.75% pure isolate) reduces and suppresses the causes of blemishes while calming skin. Many chronic skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne are caused by inflammation, and CBD has been proven to reduce inflammation and calm the skin. Manuka honey acts as an anti-bacterial agent. The result of these combined ingredients is a reduction of wrinkles and younger looking skin. The added skin care powerhouse hyaluronic acid hydrates, repairs skin, and fills in fine lines, leaving skin looking smooth and blemish free.



USE: Apply daily to moisturize skin in desired area. The cream will provide immediate relief and hydrates the skin for hours. Sooth sunburns in the summer, moisturize dryness in the winter.



INGREDIENTS: Distilled Water, Bees Wax, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Emulsifying Wax, Lecithin, Polyglycerol Oleate, Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, Myristic Acid, Grapeseed Oil, Rose Hip Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, CBD Isolate (100mg), Manuka Honey (Active 16+), Hyaluronic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Xanthan Gum, Grapefruit Extract



-PETA Certified (Cruelty Free)

-Safe for any age

-Hemp-Derived CBD (THC Free)